Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Williams Obituary
Carolyn Williams

May 27, 1947 - May 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Jean Williams, 71, of Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN., passed away at 6:30 a.m. on May 16, 2019 at Portage Manor Health Care Facility.

Carolyn was born in Little Rock, AR to Alex and Ella (Mason) Williams both of whom preceded her n death along with seven brothers, Robert, Jerry, James, Hermen, Joseph “Joe”, Cleo, and Jonny Williams; brother-in-law, Alex Martin; sisters-in-law, DiAnne Smith; and a niece, Angela Marie Bennett.

Carolyn graduated in 1965 from Washington High School. She served her country in the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. She worked for the South Bend Community School Corporation / Project Head Start. Her passions were dancing, being with her friends, and skating.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Kelly Williams of CA; one son, Darryl Sean Williams of South Bend, IN; one brother, Carl Williams of Texarcana, TX; three sisters, Evelyn R. Martin of Cleveland, OH, Antonia Thomas of GA, and Chrystine (Al Curtis) Orr of South Bend, IN; sisters-in-law, Jenny Williams of Osceola, IN and Zelma Williams of Chicago, IL, along with a host of nieces and nephews, and friends.

The family will have a private dinner.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now