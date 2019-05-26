Carolyn Williams



May 27, 1947 - May 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Jean Williams, 71, of Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN., passed away at 6:30 a.m. on May 16, 2019 at Portage Manor Health Care Facility.



Carolyn was born in Little Rock, AR to Alex and Ella (Mason) Williams both of whom preceded her n death along with seven brothers, Robert, Jerry, James, Hermen, Joseph “Joe”, Cleo, and Jonny Williams; brother-in-law, Alex Martin; sisters-in-law, DiAnne Smith; and a niece, Angela Marie Bennett.



Carolyn graduated in 1965 from Washington High School. She served her country in the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. She worked for the South Bend Community School Corporation / Project Head Start. Her passions were dancing, being with her friends, and skating.



Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Kelly Williams of CA; one son, Darryl Sean Williams of South Bend, IN; one brother, Carl Williams of Texarcana, TX; three sisters, Evelyn R. Martin of Cleveland, OH, Antonia Thomas of GA, and Chrystine (Al Curtis) Orr of South Bend, IN; sisters-in-law, Jenny Williams of Osceola, IN and Zelma Williams of Chicago, IL, along with a host of nieces and nephews, and friends.



The family will have a private dinner.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019