Carrie Brown



June 19, 1924 - May 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Carrie B. Brown of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Carrie was born on June 19, 1924, in Huntington, TN to Will and Jennettie Britt-Hurt, both of whom preceded her in death.



She graduated from Huntington HS in Huntington, TN. She married Otis Brown and they moved to South Bend, IN where she worked as a Domestic Housekeeper and was employed by Notre Dame University.



Carrie gave her life to Christ and was baptized at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as a Deaconess, in the Dorcas Society, and food pantry.



She leaves to cherish her memories two children, William (Carolyn) Brown and Jeanne Brown, both of Louisville, KY, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Otis Jr. and Edward.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Healthwin, 20531 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary