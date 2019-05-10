Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Healthwin
20531 Darden Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Brown


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carrie Brown Obituary
Carrie Brown

June 19, 1924 - May 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carrie B. Brown of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Carrie was born on June 19, 1924, in Huntington, TN to Will and Jennettie Britt-Hurt, both of whom preceded her in death.

She graduated from Huntington HS in Huntington, TN. She married Otis Brown and they moved to South Bend, IN where she worked as a Domestic Housekeeper and was employed by Notre Dame University.

Carrie gave her life to Christ and was baptized at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as a Deaconess, in the Dorcas Society, and food pantry.

She leaves to cherish her memories two children, William (Carolyn) Brown and Jeanne Brown, both of Louisville, KY, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Otis Jr. and Edward.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Healthwin, 20531 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now