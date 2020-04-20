|
|
Carrie Hull
May 2, 1924 - April 5, 2020
ARLINGTON, VA - Carrie Hull, matriarch, entrepreneur, taskmaster, passes away at 95.
Carrie Hull, loving mother, entrepreneur, and devoted Christian passed away on April 5, 2020 in Arlington, VA. After living a healthy and fulfilling 95 years she succumbed to coronavirus.
In the words of her personal physician, Dr. Tammy Jones, “It's disheartening that this insidious virus caused her death after she practiced so many years of healthy lifestyle.”
Carrie was born on May 2, 1924 on her family's farm in Pecan Pointe, Arkansas. She was the 7th of 11 children born to her parents, Samuel and Arlene Byrd. Carrie's parents instilled in their children very critical life principles: use common sense, set big goals, pay attention to opportunities around you, stay focused, work hard, overcome obstacles that come between you and your goals. As Carrie grew from childhood into adulthood, she inherently mastered those principles and used them to navigate her life. Like her parents, one day she would pass those principles on to her children.
In 1945, she and her husband Leighton arrived in South Bend, and while she worked as a domestic and Leighton worked in the foundry for the Studebaker Corporation, they saved their money and bought a home on Chestnut Street.
In their early years, at her insistence to Leighton, Carrie opened a small grocery store on Monroe Street in the local black community. That was followed by her purchase of a second grocery store on Chapin Street. Over the years Carrie embarked on several part-time businesses while maintaining her full-time jobs and raising a family. Her desire for financial growth and security were clear.
She began a laundry service for military servicemen whose uniforms required special handling. When Tupperware products came along, Carrie became one of their top sales representatives. During her entrepreneurial interludes she worked for J.E. Waltz Furniture Company and Gerber Manufacturing, both for several years. At Waltz she began in maintenance and was later elevated to Sales Associate. At Gerber Carrie worked as a piece-work seamstress where income was tied to productivity. She excelled in production. Decades later in Los Angeles, California, Carrie would become an independent contractor for Pre-paid Legal Service, where she rose to the level of Director.
Carrie worked hard to pass her sense of achievement to her children, and she succeeded. She was the catalyst that resulted in her children's achievements, which include:
Arlene is a retired Primary Teacher at the Learning Twig Day Care Center in South Bend. Joseph is a retired owner of a grocery store in South Bend, and soul-food restaurants in Los Angeles. Elijah is a Sterling Professor at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. Leighton, Jr. is an entrepreneur; he has owned McDonald's, Denny's, Shell, and Bojangles franchises in California, Hawaii, Indiana, and Georgia. Anne is an entrepreneur; she owns McDonald's franchises in Virginia and in Maryland. Carrie was a member at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend where she served as an usher for nearly four decades. In 1980 she moved to Los Angeles where she joined St. John Church congregation and usher board, and later, Trinity Baptist Church and usher board, collectively ushering for another 30 years. Faith and fellowship provided her much joy, value, and sustenance throughout her life.
In 2017, Carrie relocated to Fort Washington, Maryland, to be near her children.
Carrie's life story is illuminating. It underscores the importance of strong bonds and how these bonds were passed on intergenerationally; her parents served as role models, instilling in her critical principles that lead to a certain success in life; then she passed these values on to her own children. Carrie was quite direct, taking a “tough love” approach. Read her story at alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Carrie set forth a value system that has guided her children and their subsequent generations to achieve personal and family success that was unimaginable during the period in which she grew up in rural Arkansas. Carrie's goal and lesson - lead so that your children can follow.
Carrie was the proud matriarch of six generations: mother to her five children, Arlene, Joseph, Elijah, Leighton, and Anne, grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 18, great-great-grandmother of 9, and great-great-great-grandmother of 1. She was the last surviving member of her siblings.
Carrie leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will remember her energetic and loving spirit.
Mrs. Hull's Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Alford's Mortuary. Viewing will be from 12p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. To honor ‘Social Distancing' precautions, Mrs. Hull's service will also be livestreamed. For livestream connection information, please visit: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020