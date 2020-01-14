|
Carrie M. (Sims) Malone
Dec. 23, 1915 - Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carrie was born on December 23, 1915 in Widener, Arkansas to the late Alex and Melvin Belle Sims. In Caruthersville, Missouri on August 24, 1936 she married Walter Malone Sr. From this marriage they had seven children. She is survived by five children, Walter (Ellen) Malone Jr. of Gautier MI, Albertine (Larry-deceased) Allen of Michigan City, IN, Mable (Barry) Grady of South Bend, IN, Milton H. (Michelle) Malone of Michigan City, IN, and Theresa (Kevin) Upton of South Bend, IN.
Carrie is survived by sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, seven great-great- great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Walter Malone Sr.; two children, Myrtle Terry and Willie J. Strong Malone; one granddaughter, Michele R. Malone; one sister, Callie Mae Hendricks; two brothers, Herman Sims and James Sims; and parents, Alex and Melvin Belle Sims.
Carrie was a faithful member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church for 72 years. She was a member of the Missionary Circle and Adult Sunday School Class until she was unable to attend.
The family would like to thank the entire staff from St. Paul Sanctuary and Holy Cross for their kind and tender loving care of their mother.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9-10 am. with services from 10-11 am at Greater St. John M.B.C., 101 N. Adams St., South Bend, Indiana, Pastor Andre' A. McGhee officiating.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020