Carrie V. Jones
Oct. 3, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Carrie V. “Ginnie” Jones, 92, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 7. Ginnie was born on October 3, 1928 in Louisville, KY as the daughter of the late James May, Sr. and Beatrice May. On February 26, 1949 she married Paul J. Jones. Together, their union created Ginnie's greatest blessings, her three daughters, Doris (Bob) Weber of Mishawaka, Linda (Greg) Zehring of Maricopa, AZ, and Paula (Bob) Wachs of Edwardsburg, MI. Her brothers, James May Jr. and William A. May Sr. preceded her in death. Ginnie is survived by seven grandchildren: Kristine (Tyler) Pappas of Elkhart, IN, Angela (Heith) Peevyhouse of Phoenix, AZ, Nicole (Brian) Hahn of Mesa, AZ, RJ (Emily) Wachs of Fishers, IN, and Courtney (Matt) LaFleur of Anchorage, AK, Matthew Weber of Orlando, FL, and Alyson (Ryan) Weber of Granger. It was always with great pride that she would tell everyone she met (including strangers) that those seven grandchildren all held college degrees. In addition, Ginnie was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Camden, Kenley, and Lexi Pappas; Chase and Ava Peevyhouse, Addison Hahn, and Hazel LaFleur. Ginnie had unending love for her family, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Northway Church of Christ. She cherished her friendships and the simple pleasures of bingo, church, and country music. She leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and strength that can never be forgotten by those lucky enough to love her back. Her spirit, faith, humor, and love will be sorely missed but celebrated forever in the countless lives she made better. Ginnie's girls will forever be grateful to an unbelievable mother who taught them to love life, love one another, love family, and always love God. Ginnie will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, KY. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.