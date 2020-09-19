1/1
Carter William Brown
2004 - 2020
Carter William Brown

Nov. 19, 2004 - Sept. 15, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN -

Carter William Brown, 15, of Lakeville, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.

Carter was born November 19, 2004 in South Bend, to Gregory Alan and Amber (Hammood) Brown II.

He was a sophomore at the Mishawaka High School. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, helping anyone who needed help, and he loved working with Eddie doing lawn work.

Carter was a happy young man who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. Carter accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord through baptism on March 30, 2015 at Living Stones Church in South Bend. He walked in his faith throughout his life and his family takes solace in knowing that he is now in the arms of his maker.

Surviving are his parents, Gregory Alan and Amber Brown II of Lakeville; brother, Blake Gregory Brown of Mishawaka; maternal grandparents, Rachel and Frank Hammood of Walkerton; and paternal grandfather, Gregory Brown of South Bend.

The family will receive friends from 3-8PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Fellowship, 1375 Maple Road, Plymouth, Indiana 46563.

Services for Carter will be private on Tuesday.

Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville Chapel, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana 46516.

Online condolences can be sent to the Brown family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
