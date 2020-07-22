Carylynn A. Jurek
July 11, 1941 - July 17, 2020
CANNON FALLS, MN - Carylynn “Lynn” Ann Jurek, 79, formerly of Crosslake, MN, passed peacefully on July 17, 2020 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living Facility. Lynn was born July 11, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana to Cary and Marjorie Drout. On November 4, 1977 she was united in marriage to Jerome Jurek becoming the cherished “Wicked Stepmother” of four.
Lynn was a private person who loved her family very well. She will be fondly remembered for her use of old-fashioned expressions (affectionally referred to as “Lynn-isms”) which often left the kids confused about what she meant. She wanted her obituary to read, “She lived, she loved, she died.” Those of us who loved her will always remember her in much greater detail.
Lynn was preceded in death by her best friend, Jerry, infant daughter, Janice Lynn, parents, sister, and brother. She is survived by children, Wendy (Barry) Roeber, Anthony (Lori) Jurek, Lynne Jurek, and Todd (Kristen) Jurek, 10 grandchildren, four nephews, and a niece.
She will be laid to rest next to Jerry in St. Lawrence's Parish Cemetery, Duelm, Minnesota. At Lynn's request, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls, MN. Online condolences aare welcome at www.lundbergfuneral.com
.