Casey Burch Collier



August 28, 1945 - May 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Casey B. Collier, 73, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at home, unexpectedly.



Born in Chickasha, OK to the late Burch and Addie (Whitehouse) Collier, he spent his early childhood in Oklahoma, then California. Casey served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart and several other commendations for his service. Casey was self-employed as the owner of Collier's Glass Block and for the last decade as caretaker at Izaak Walton League of South Bend.



He married Diana (Adams) Dixon on February 12, 1966. She survives with their children: Tammy (Derrell) Isaacs of Dilley, TX; Marc Collier of Bronson, KS; and Casey ‘Don' Collier of KS. Surviving grandchildren include Brendon Dixon, Theo Dixon, Joseph Collier, and Casey Kendall Collier.



Casey planted roots in Indiana when he married Susan Mari (Moorman) on September 27, 1980 in Mishawaka, IN. She survives with their children: Daniel (Sommer) Collier of Asheville, NC; Sara Collier of South Bend, IN; Thomas (Brianne) Collier of South Bend, IN; and Casey Collier of Niles, MI. Surviving grandchildren include Keely Collier, Ava Collier, Burke Duncan, Carson Collier, Madelyn Collier, Brynn Duncan, Shelby Gold, and Ellie Gold.



He is survived by brothers E.B. Collier of Oklahoma City, OK and Dwight (Carol) Collier of Granger, IN; and one sister, Nadean Troup of Chickasha, OK. Casey was preceded in death by his five other siblings.



Join us for a Celebration of Life Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Izaak Walton League in South Bend from 5-9pm. Visitation will be held from 5-6pm. Service and Honor Guard presentation begins promptly at 6pm. Followed by dinner and fellowship.



Come raise a glass to Casey as we gather to remember his remarkable life with storytelling and laughter.



In lieu of flowers, please bring a bottle of your favorite spirit to share.



Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements.