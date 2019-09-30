|
|
Casimer J. Kubiak
April 23, 1919 - Sept. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Casimer J. Kubiak, 100, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend, IN.
He was born on April 23, 1919 to the late Vincent and Constance (Celichowski) Kubiak in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jarze; six sisters, Gertrude, Jeanette, Regina, Barbara, Clementine, and Esther; a brother, Eugene; and a grandson-in-law, Eric Gaul.
Casimer retired in 1982 from South Bend Range. Prior to that, he worked at Studebaker.
On May 3, 1947, he married Marjorie Claeys at the former Sacred Heart Church in South Bend, IN. She passed away on October 24, 1992.
Casimer is survived by two daughters, Susan Kubiak of South Bend, IN; Donna Kubiak of South Bend, IN; son-in-law, Larry Jarze of South Bend, IN; three grandchildren, Jennifer Gaul (husband James Scheetz) of South Bend, IN; David Jarze of Indianapolis, IN; Kevin Jarze of South Bend, IN; and one great-grandson, Jacob Gaul.
Casimer was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish; Polish National Alliance (PNA) Fisherman's Club; and American Legion Post 284. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Casimer loved to fish, bowl, garden, and golf.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in South Bend, IN, where Military Honors will take place. Private burial will take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Granger, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Miller's Vets, 747 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019