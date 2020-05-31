Rev. Casper O. Billheimer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Casper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Casper O. Billheimer

June 4, 1930 - May 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Funeral services are 1PM Sat., June 6, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home. See Palmer FH website for full obituary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved