Rev. Casper O. Billheimer
June 4, 1930 - May 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Funeral services are 1PM Sat., June 6, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home. See Palmer FH website for full obituary.
June 4, 1930 - May 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Funeral services are 1PM Sat., June 6, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home. See Palmer FH website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.