|
|
Catherine D.
Sekutowicz
Sept. 28, 1928 - Jan. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine D. Sekutowicz, 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born September 28, 1928 in Otis, IN to the late John and Catherine (Przybylinski) Wroblewski. On April 21, 1951 Catherine married Andrew Sekutowicz; he preceded her in death on February 21, 1997. Catherine was also preceded in death by her siblings, John & Stanley Wroblewski, Connie Putorek, and Dolores Wroblewski. Left to cherish the memory of Catherine include her daughters, Cindy (Larry) Grover, Sandy Taylor, and Dolores Golembiewski; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Grover, Mari Grover, Laura Taylor, and Kevin Golembiewski. Visitation for Catherine will be 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their exceptional care and support for Catherine to be able to stay in her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Aniridia Foundation International, c/o UVa Ophthalmology, PO Box 800715, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0715 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020