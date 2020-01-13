Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Sekutowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine D. Sekutowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine D. Sekutowicz Obituary
Catherine D.

Sekutowicz

Sept. 28, 1928 - Jan. 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine D. Sekutowicz, 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born September 28, 1928 in Otis, IN to the late John and Catherine (Przybylinski) Wroblewski. On April 21, 1951 Catherine married Andrew Sekutowicz; he preceded her in death on February 21, 1997. Catherine was also preceded in death by her siblings, John & Stanley Wroblewski, Connie Putorek, and Dolores Wroblewski. Left to cherish the memory of Catherine include her daughters, Cindy (Larry) Grover, Sandy Taylor, and Dolores Golembiewski; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Grover, Mari Grover, Laura Taylor, and Kevin Golembiewski. Visitation for Catherine will be 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their exceptional care and support for Catherine to be able to stay in her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Aniridia Foundation International, c/o UVa Ophthalmology, PO Box 800715, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0715 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -