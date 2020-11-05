1/1
Catherine E. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine E. White

July 10, 1926 - Nov. 3, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Catherine Elizabeth White, age 94, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020.

Her life began July 10, 1926 in Parma, Missouri, one of eight children. She married Ralph Eugene White July 19, 1944 in Charleston, Missouri. After 37 years of marriage, he preceded her in death.

Catherine was a military wife who served as a caregiver and nurse to many. She loved sewing, playing the piano, and making quilts. As a devout Christian she touched the hearts of many. Everyone who met her fell in love with her. Catherine was the best cook on earth!

Catherine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Fitts-Spencer of Edwardsburg; three sons, Dennis White of South Bend, Michael (Jennifer) White of Elkhart, and Roger White of North Carolina, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Candace Webster; one son, Stephan White, three sisters, and four brothers.

Family and friends will gather Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12Noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis when we will process to Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg for a Graveside service at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved