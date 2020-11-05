Catherine E. White
July 10, 1926 - Nov. 3, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Catherine Elizabeth White, age 94, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020.
Her life began July 10, 1926 in Parma, Missouri, one of eight children. She married Ralph Eugene White July 19, 1944 in Charleston, Missouri. After 37 years of marriage, he preceded her in death.
Catherine was a military wife who served as a caregiver and nurse to many. She loved sewing, playing the piano, and making quilts. As a devout Christian she touched the hearts of many. Everyone who met her fell in love with her. Catherine was the best cook on earth!
Catherine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Fitts-Spencer of Edwardsburg; three sons, Dennis White of South Bend, Michael (Jennifer) White of Elkhart, and Roger White of North Carolina, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Candace Webster; one son, Stephan White, three sisters, and four brothers.
Family and friends will gather Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12Noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis when we will process to Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg for a Graveside service at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
