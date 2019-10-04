|
|
Catherine Eloise (Ehler) Wade
Sept. 12, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine Eloise Ehler was born on September 12, 1926, the daughter of Charles and Lela (Mossburg) Ehler in Huntington, Indiana as one of a family of 13 children.
Catherine (Kate) was known for her quick wit, her common sense, her strength of will, and her willingness to help others. She was gracious, giving, and exceedingly kind. Children loved her because she listened.
Catherine was artistic and enjoyed gardening immensely. She was able to find a four-leaf clover in less than a minute. She was also known for her wonderful pies for special occasions, or for no occasion at all. She worked for nearly 20 years at St. Mary's College in Food Service for the Sisters of the Holy Cross and was a member of St. Matthew's Cathedral for over 50 years.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sandra Wade-Hoff, Oliver (Lora) Wade, and Carolyn Wade (Don); 6 grandchildren, Matthew Hoff (Christa), Sarah Hoff-Saliba (Jonathan), Andrew Hoff (Candice), Anthony Hoff, Mary Catherine Wade-Gondwe (Ulemu), and Mark Van Vynckt; and 8 great-grandchildren, Lora Elizabeth Wade, Michael Smith, Arcadia Gondwe, Aubree VanVynckt, Virginia McDonald, Hank McDonald, Emerson Hoff, and Samuel Saliba.
Catherine is also survived by her brother, Robert Ehler; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ehler and Marjorie Ehler; and 100+ nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Seth Oliver Wade; and 11 of her siblings.
In lieu of flowers, Catherine has requested that donations be made to The American Diabetes Association. She was a tissue donor. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Huntington, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019