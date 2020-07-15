Catherine Griffin
April 3, 1976 - July 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine entered into the hope of the Resurrection, in the midst of her family and the prayers of so many angels and saints, on earth as in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Michael Griffin and their children, Benedict, Basil, and Miriam; her parents, Greg and Pat Gehred; and by siblings, John, Danny, Teresa, Neil, and Peter. Catherine spent her life, both in family and the community, pursuing peace, justice, and health -- from co-creating a beautiful garden por las mujeres de Casa Juan Diego en Houston, Texas, to being a member of the South Bend Catholic Worker community, to serving as a nurse to the retired priests and brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross. She learned these values and the mission of the Church in her family. She was born on Taos Pueblo in New Mexico, where her father worked as a doctor in the Indian Health Service; her mother modeled discipleship as a leader in their parish and their domestic church. At Notre Dame she was formed further into her Catholic faith and drawn to exemplars like Dorothy Day and Brother Andre Bessette. As a member of the South Bend community, this formation bore fruit in her role as a co-founder of The Local Cup, in planting the seeds for the Spanish Immersion program at Holy Cross, and most especially as a magnificent mom. A time to pray in vigil with Catherine will be available between 6 and 9 pm at Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 am, open only to invited guests due to space limitations. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Holy Cross School Outdoor Education Fund or the South Bend Catholic Worker. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
.