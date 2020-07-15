1/1
Catherine Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Griffin

April 3, 1976 - July 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine entered into the hope of the Resurrection, in the midst of her family and the prayers of so many angels and saints, on earth as in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Michael Griffin and their children, Benedict, Basil, and Miriam; her parents, Greg and Pat Gehred; and by siblings, John, Danny, Teresa, Neil, and Peter. Catherine spent her life, both in family and the community, pursuing peace, justice, and health -- from co-creating a beautiful garden por las mujeres de Casa Juan Diego en Houston, Texas, to being a member of the South Bend Catholic Worker community, to serving as a nurse to the retired priests and brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross. She learned these values and the mission of the Church in her family. She was born on Taos Pueblo in New Mexico, where her father worked as a doctor in the Indian Health Service; her mother modeled discipleship as a leader in their parish and their domestic church. At Notre Dame she was formed further into her Catholic faith and drawn to exemplars like Dorothy Day and Brother Andre Bessette. As a member of the South Bend community, this formation bore fruit in her role as a co-founder of The Local Cup, in planting the seeds for the Spanish Immersion program at Holy Cross, and most especially as a magnificent mom. A time to pray in vigil with Catherine will be available between 6 and 9 pm at Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 am, open only to invited guests due to space limitations. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Holy Cross School Outdoor Education Fund or the South Bend Catholic Worker. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved