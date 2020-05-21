Catherine H. Ocskasy
July 10, 1923 - May 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine H. Ocskasy, 96, of South Bend, went home to heaven on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Sanctuary at St. Paul's. She was born July 10, 1923 in Delphos, Ohio but grew up in Dayton, Ohio with her parents, Otto J. and Mary (Metzger) Hemme, and her sister Mary. She graduated from Corpus Christi grade school and Julienne High School, after which she enlisted in the United Sates Army in August of 1944 until her Honorable Discharge in 1946. After her basic training at Ft. Des Moines, Iowa, Catherine was stationed at Vint Hill Farm communications camp, Warrenton, VA, where she met and began working for her husband, Stephen W. Ocskasy. They married and moved to Yonkers, NY, then to Peekskill, NY, in 1986. She was an active member of the Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Cortlandt Manor, NY, where she was a lector and Eucharistic minister. In 2016 Catherine moved to South Bend to be near family, where she lived until she passed away. Catherine truly excelled in her role as wife, mother and grandma; she lived life fully and gratefully and will be missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Katherine “Kathy” (Jim) Fuchs and Barbara (Ken) Meehan; her son, Stephen W. Ocskasy, 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with another arriving soon, a niece, and two nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Stephen, a sister, Mary Daniels preceded her in death.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 22 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rev. Jason Freiburger will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Funeral Honor Guard following the Mass. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in Peekskill, NY.
Catherine's family wishes to thank the Memory Care staff at St. Paul's for the kindness, love and compassion given to Catherine while under their care.
In lieu of flowers, Catherine's family kindly request memorials to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
