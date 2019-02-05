Catherine



Kluszczynski



May 13, 1930 - Feb. 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine Kluszczynski, 88, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Southfield Village. Catherine was born on May 13, 1930 in Elkhart, IN, to Pasquale and Frances (Lentine) Polino. Catherine married Andrew Kluszczynski on April 23, 1955.



Catherine is survived by her children, Andrea (Rodney) Reeder of Bremen, IN, Linda Rulli of Mishawaka, IN, and David Kluszczynski of Mishawaka, IN; six grandchildren, Kristen Kluszczynski, Marie Rulli, Candace Reeder, Sarah (Corey) Block, Ryan Kluszczynski, and Nathan Kluszczynski; one great-grandchild, Gavin Rulli and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded by sons, Michael and Joseph; and husband, Andrew.



Her family remembers her kind and humble spirit with an infectious smile that filled our hearts with joy. She leaves behind a legacy of love, determination, generosity, and faith. She was a living example of a humble servant of God. Her hobbies include playing pinochle with her sisters. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, dancing, and reading, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, February 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, where visitation will also take place one hour prior to services starting at 10:00 a.m., with Father Julius Okojie officiating and burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.