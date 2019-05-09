Catherine L. Moore



July 25, 1926 - May 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine “Kitty” Lou Moore, 92, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Catherine was born to the late Ervin and Louie (Spencer) Myer, in Fleming, Ohio, on July 25, 1926. She was the youngest of fourteen children.



Catherine graduated from Belpre High School in 1944, and then from Martz School of Cosmetology in Huntington, WV, in 1945. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for over seventy years, and was involved with the Little Hocking Women's Club, and the church Greeters Club.



Catherine enjoyed family functions, entertaining her friends, playing bingo, and baking. She was a huge Notre Dame fan. She also loved shopping on QVC for jewelry and shoes.



She is survived by her nine children: Philip (Corrine), Paul (Sally), Larry (Karen-deceased), Michael (Diana), Gregory (Betty), Melissa Hough (Lance), Melinda, Stanley, and Mark, 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her thirteen brothers and sisters; 2 grandchildren; and former husband, Walter R. Moore.



Visitation will take place at Little Flower Catholic Church, on Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Father Terry Coonan will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations inCatherine's name be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5080 School House Rd. Little Hocking, OH, 45742; or Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.



Burial will take place at a later date in Belpre, OH.



