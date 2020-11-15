Catherine L. Walling Heston



May 12, 1923 - Nov. 6, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Catherine passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Judith A. Heston in Bradenton, FL, where she resided since 2009. Catherine was born to Mary M. Szymkowiak Walling and Leighton C. Walling in Ardmore, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Heston on January 3, 1942. After 60 years of marriage, Robert passed away in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Heston Smith and her siblings, Thomas L. Walling, Jessie M. Walling Thomas, and Phyllis M. Graham Oberfell. Catherine's career as a secretary began as a clerk for the South Bend Community School Corporation and she advanced in her career to become the Personal Private Executive Secretary for the Director of Public Relations, at the University of Notre Dame. She was a parishioner at St. Anthony de Padua Church in South Bend for many years as well, and St. Monica Parish in Mishawaka after she moved to Osceola, IN. She is survived by a son, Lt. Col. Robert J. Heston, (Ret.), USAF (Christi) of Wellington, CO; and daughters, Judith A. Heston of Bradenton, Fl, Catherine (Cathy) Heston Baumgartner of South Bend, Mary Heston Dahl (David) of White Bear Lake, MN, and Laura Heston Humes (Mike) of Elkhart, IN. She leaves a legacy of 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 4151 37th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221 or to the Missions of the Sisters of Holy Cross, Saint Mary's Convent, US 933, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Due to the COVID-19 virus a Mass of Christian Burial and interment at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park will be held at a later date to be announced.





