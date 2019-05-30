Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Atwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Lillian Vail Atwell

Obituary



March 9, 1958 - May 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Cathy departed our world on Sunday evening, 5/26/19 to be joined with her mother and father in heaven after a brief, yet hard fought battle with cancer.



From the time Cathy hit Danny Knowlton over the head with her lunch pail in 1st grade, she lived a life of passion and grit. We knew of nobody as selfless as her and there was nothing she wouldn't do for others.



Born in Astoria Queens, New York, Cathy arrived 15 minutes after her twin brother, Billy. Together, along with their parents, Georgette Vail and William Vail, they would go home to meet their older sister, Donna, who they would come to know as a very special person in their lives. Six years later, Cathy would be blessed with her youngest brother, Joseph.



Cathy and her family moved to Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey. The family moved to Littleton, Colorado when Cathy was 8 years old. While there, Cathy formed many life long friends but none more special than Susan Lancaster and Shirli McBurney.



In 1973, Cathy ‘s family moved to South Bend, Indiana, where she attended Lasalle High School. While there, Cathy was active in synchronized swimming and also a diver of the swim team before graduating in 1976.



In 1989, Cathy married the love of her life, David Atwell. Together they had two children, Jacob David of Mishawka and Chelsea Michelle of Elkhart. Since Cathy's diagnosis, David has demonstrated the type of love, caregiving, and support that God has in mind of spousal love.



Cathy had an incredible work ethic. She spent most of her career in the meat department at Kroger's as well as other area food merchants.



Cathy was predeceased by her parents, Georgette Vail and William Vail and is survived by her loving husband, David; her children, Jacob and Chelsea; siblings, Donna (David) Luoto, Billy (Coleen) Vail, and Joseph (Suzanne) Vail; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Christine Atwell.



Words cannot express our family's sincere appreciation and gratitude to Rachel Dubree for being the remarkable, loving and caring friend to Cathy.



In her typical selfless fashion, Cathy donated her body to the University of Indiana to further Sarcoma Cancer research. A Celebration of Life is being held at Battell Park between 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019.



At the family's request, a memorial contribution may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019