Catherine Lucille Griffin
Oct. 14, 1926 - Nov. 7, 2019
NILES, MI - Catherine “Kate” L. (McGreevey) Griffin passed away on November 7, 2019 at the Brentwood at Niles assisted living facility. She was 93 years old. Kate was born on October 14, 1926 in Muncie, Indiana to James and Florence (Cosby) McGreevey. Kate graduated from Logansport High School in 1944 and then received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington. Kate later received a master's degree in Education from Indiana University Northwest.
On June 12, 1948, she married Charles Wesley (“C.W.”) Griffin II. C.W. preceded her in death on January 24, 2007. Kate was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Florence; her brother, John McGreevey; and her infant sister, Rose Marie McGreevey.
Kate started her career by working in radio advertising sales in the South Bend area. Later Kate became a teacher and for many years taught elementary school at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Elkhart, St. Matthew's Catholic School in South Bend, and Saint Paul's Catholic School in Valparaiso, Indiana. After that she was named the principal at Saint Patrick's Catholic School in Chesterton, Indiana where she served for 10 years until her retirement in 1982.
Kate and C.W. lived throughout Northern Indiana in South Bend, Elkhart, and finally Valparaiso. Upon retirement, she and Chuck had their great adventure living in Chapala, Mexico but they also lived in Stevensville, Michigan, Chesterton, Indiana, Naples, Florida, and then again in Elkhart, Indiana.
Kate was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger and when she was able, she participated in the St. Pius Senior Group and served as a parish lector at Mass. She was a Notre Dame football fan and Kate loved herself a great football tailgate. She was legendary in the family for cheering for replays as if they were new plays!
She is survived by her son, Charles W. (Sandy) Griffin III of Lecanto, Florida; her daughter, Rebecca (Gerald) Lutkus of Granger, Indiana; her sister, Florence (Arthur) Largent of South Bend; three grandchildren, Katherine (Andrew) Levy of Elmhurst, IL, and James (Jocelyn) Lutkus and Daniel (Courtney) Lutkus of Chicago, IL.; and eight great-grandchildren, Brooks, Theo, Grace Catherine, Whitney, Riley, Marlowe, Cameron, and Jack. Kate was a loving aunt to seven wonderful nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. Monsignor William Schooler will officiate. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Life Center prior to the service. Burial will follow at a later date at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport.
Kate's family wishes to extend its thanks to the staff at Brentwood and Grace Hospice for their loving care of Kate. Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by the McGann Hay Funeral Home of Granger. To send condolences to the family, please visit mcgannhay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019