Catherine Mary
Koscielski
June 17, 1930 - August 22, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Catherine Mary Koscielski, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2019 in her home. She was born on June 17, 1930 in Mishawaka, IN, to Frank and Josephine (Barbaro) Germano, both of whom preceded her in death.
On June 27, 1959 in South Bend, IN, Catherine married Dr. Stanley M. Koscielski, who preceded her in death on March 18, 1996. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Marie (Tim) Gerken of Western Springs, IL; sons, Dr. Matthew Koscielski of South Bend and Paul (Amy) Koscielski of Indianapolis, IN; daughter-in-law, Laura Koscielski of Dublin, OH; grandchildren: Sean, Elise, Luke, and Kevin Gerken; Michael, Caitlyn, Simon, Marissa, Grace, Maeve, Claire, John Paul, and Adam Koscielski; brother, Anthony (Ann) Germano of South Bend; sister-in-law, Betty Germano of Mishawaka, IN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her son, Mark Koscielski; granddaughter Lilah; and two brothers, Rocco Germano and Dominic Germano.
Catherine graduated from Mishawaka High School and attended St. Mary's College. She taught elementary education at St. Joseph and St. Anthony schools before raising her children. She lived her life with devotion and love for her faith, family, and friends. She had a deep appreciation for and took great pleasure in her Italian heritage. The gift of hospitality was a special trait of Catherine's as she was known for her welcoming personality and her home-cooked meals happily shared with friends and family. Catherine was a lifelong patron of the arts. She enjoyed attending the South Bend Symphony and, many years ago, organized bus trips from South Bend to the Chicago Art Institute and performances by The Chicago Symphony. Over the years, she was an active member of The Antiquarians, Northern Indiana Historical Society, Christ Child Society, The Art League, and St. Pius X Catholic Church. Catherine's lively spirit brought joy and laughter to many people, including her wonderful caregivers who returned their love and compassion to her during the past four years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm, with a prayer vigil at 4:00pm, on Wednesday, August 28 at the church, with additional visitation from 9:30-10:30am on Thursday prior to services. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Catherine may be donated to Christ Child Society, 308 S. Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019