Catherine
“Tap” Minegar
June 30, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN -
Catherine Lois “Tap” Minegar, 96, of Osceola, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. Surviving are children, Gregg (Stacy) Minegar & Patti (Bob) Hayden, both of Osceola; seven grandchildren: Andrew (Sarah), Abigail, Adam, & Alison Minegar, Sarah (Curt) Baumgartner, Heather (Dave) Franklin, & Jessica (Charlie) Wells, & five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Bud” Minegar in 2001. Graveside services will be private; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view complete obit visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.