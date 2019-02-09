Catherine “Cathy” R. Metzger



May. 08, 1953 - Feb. 07, 2019



MISHAWAKA - Catherine “Cathy” R. Metzger, 65, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 8, 1953 in South Bend to the late Robert Metzger and Dorothy (Ingham) Metzger and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Cathy completed her undergraduate degree at University of Evansville, Evansville, Indiana and received her Master's Degree in Special Education from Indiana University, South Bend. After working in Evansville for a brief period of time as a social worker, she returned to this area to work as a Special Needs Teacher with the Elkhart Community School System, where she worked for over twenty years.



Cathy worked at the main entrance of Ox Bow Park, Goshen for the Elkhart County Parks Dept. She was instrumental in starting a book club at Ox Bow and greatly enjoyed this group. Cathy worshipped at the Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola, IN. She was part of their card making club and the Ladies Red Hat Society. Cathy was also a member of the Indiana Master Naturalist Club, Goshen District, where she served as treasurer. She recently traveled with the group to Michigan to explore and research small, remote cemeteries.



Along with her parents, Robert and Dorothy Metzger, Cathy was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Metzger on February 19, 2004.



Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather two hours prior to services. Burial will take place at 10:00 am Monday in Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.