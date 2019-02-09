Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine R. "Cathy" Metzger


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine R. "Cathy" Metzger Obituary
Catherine “Cathy” R. Metzger

May. 08, 1953 - Feb. 07, 2019

MISHAWAKA - Catherine “Cathy” R. Metzger, 65, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 8, 1953 in South Bend to the late Robert Metzger and Dorothy (Ingham) Metzger and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Cathy completed her undergraduate degree at University of Evansville, Evansville, Indiana and received her Master's Degree in Special Education from Indiana University, South Bend. After working in Evansville for a brief period of time as a social worker, she returned to this area to work as a Special Needs Teacher with the Elkhart Community School System, where she worked for over twenty years.

Cathy worked at the main entrance of Ox Bow Park, Goshen for the Elkhart County Parks Dept. She was instrumental in starting a book club at Ox Bow and greatly enjoyed this group. Cathy worshipped at the Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola, IN. She was part of their card making club and the Ladies Red Hat Society. Cathy was also a member of the Indiana Master Naturalist Club, Goshen District, where she served as treasurer. She recently traveled with the group to Michigan to explore and research small, remote cemeteries.

Along with her parents, Robert and Dorothy Metzger, Cathy was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Metzger on February 19, 2004.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather two hours prior to services. Burial will take place at 10:00 am Monday in Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now