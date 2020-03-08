|
|
Catherine “Cat” Reber
Nov. 10, 1958 - March 6, 2020
MIDDLEBURY, IN - Catherine “Cat” S. Reber, 61, of Middlebury, died at 10:56 pm Friday, March 6 at Goshen Health Hospital. She was born November 10, 1958 in South Bend, to Daniel and Sharon (Krueger) Dudek. On December 8, 1995 in Middlebury, she married Ross W. Reber; he survives. Survivors in addition to her husband are daughter, Tana (Austin) Groves of Middlebury; two sons, Richard Wielgos and Raymond (Crystal) Wielgos both of Middlebury; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren; sister, Tina (Bill) Drake-Bennett of Bristol; and three brothers, John (Christine) Dudek, Chris Dudek, and Bobby Dudek all of Elkhart. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cynthia A. Hill-Dudek. Cat worked in the laundry department at the Hampton Inn in Middlebury. She was a member of the American Legion Bristol Post 143. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm and 2:00 - 4:00 pm Thursday, March 12 followed by a 4:00 pm Funeral service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street, Middlebury. Services will be conducted by Pastor Ben Stuckey. Memorials may be given in Cat's memory to the Middlebury Food Pantry. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020