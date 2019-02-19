Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Sarber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine T. "Kay" Sarber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine T. "Kay" Sarber Obituary
Catherine T “Kay” Sarber

Jul. 28, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA - Catherine (Kay) T. Sarber, 75, of Bercado Circle, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at 8:18pm on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on July 28th, 1943, to Robert and Frances ( Doty) Farrell who both preceded her in death along with her brothers, Robert J. Farrell III and William J. Farrell and two sisters, Carolyn M. Murphy and Vicky A Couch. She Married Elias M. Sarber in 1972. He died in 2006. She was employed with Amcast, Wheelabrator, Elkhart Products, Pinkerton's and Jo-An Fabrics long term, between 5 and 20 years each along with various part time jobs with Lechlitner Plumbing, Eby Auto Sales, Coppes Kitchens, ABATE Caracole Hallmark Etc.. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1961 and Ivy Tech in 1987 along with numerous other Continuing Ed. Certificates. Volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital, , I.O.P.O., United Way and Special Olympics. She enjoyed family, Church , Nature, Crafts, Games and Puzzles. She is survived by three step children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Friday, February 22nd at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana . Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Memorial contributions may be given to the Indiana Organ Procurement Organization.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now