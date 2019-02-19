Catherine T “Kay” Sarber



Jul. 28, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA - Catherine (Kay) T. Sarber, 75, of Bercado Circle, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at 8:18pm on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on July 28th, 1943, to Robert and Frances ( Doty) Farrell who both preceded her in death along with her brothers, Robert J. Farrell III and William J. Farrell and two sisters, Carolyn M. Murphy and Vicky A Couch. She Married Elias M. Sarber in 1972. He died in 2006. She was employed with Amcast, Wheelabrator, Elkhart Products, Pinkerton's and Jo-An Fabrics long term, between 5 and 20 years each along with various part time jobs with Lechlitner Plumbing, Eby Auto Sales, Coppes Kitchens, ABATE Caracole Hallmark Etc.. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1961 and Ivy Tech in 1987 along with numerous other Continuing Ed. Certificates. Volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital, , I.O.P.O., United Way and Special Olympics. She enjoyed family, Church , Nature, Crafts, Games and Puzzles. She is survived by three step children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Friday, February 22nd at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana . Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Memorial contributions may be given to the Indiana Organ Procurement Organization. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary