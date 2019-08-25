Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home- Ireland Road Chapel - South Bend
1827 East Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46619
574-299-1234
Catherine White Obituary
Catherine White

July 13, 1937 - August 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Catherine D. White, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Southfield Village surrounded by her family. Catherine was born July 13, 1937 in Laporte, Indiana to the late Frank and Anna (Satoski) Napierala. On May 12, 1962, Catherine married her loving husband, Paul White. He survives along with their children, Marie (Michael) Gosmeyer, Carolyn White, Barbara (Steve) Klump, Joseph (Karen) White, and Patricia White-Martinez; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Moryl, Rose Napierala, Joan Hahn, and Patricia Boyette; and brother, Ted (Juanita) Napierala. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Napierala. Catherine retired as a Registered Nurse from the St. Joseph County Health Dept. & Holy Cross House at Notre Dame. Catherine learned and taught sign language to children in Religion Class. In addition, she signed Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral for many years when she was a parishioner there. Catherine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed crocheting and was known to donate hundreds of doilies and tea towels to the church and friends. Catherine touched the lives of many and was known to always put others before herself. Visitation for Catherine will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 1827 E. Ireland Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 63568 US-31, South Bend. Catherine's family would like to extend a “Thank You” to the staff at Center for Hospice and Southfield Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Camp Milhouse. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
