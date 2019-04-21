Home

Cathleen S. "Cathy" Daly

Cathleen S. "Cathy" Daly Obituary
Cathleen “Cathy” S. Daly

August 25, 1955 - April 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cathleen “Cathy” Sue Daly, 63, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 5:30 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born August 25, 1955 in South Bend to the late John P. and Matilda K. (Giefing) Daly. Cathy was a 1973 graduate of LaSalle High School.

Cathy is survived by two sisters, Patricia St. Clair and Peggy Daly, both of South Bend; brothers, Mike Daly of South Bend and John (Debra) Daly of Westfield, IN; one niece, Katie St. Clair of South Bend; and two nephews, Pierce and Drake Daly, both of Westfield, IN; as well as her dear friend, Ann Berndt, also of South Bend.

Friends and family are invited to a gathering to celebrate the life of Cathleen “Cathy” Sue Daly from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Burial will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Cathy may be donated to Indiana Mental Health Memorial Foundation, Attention: Donations, 1431 N. Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Online condolences may be left for the Daly family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
