Cathy L. Gillam



Sept. 27, 1958 - March 23, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Cathy L. Gillam, age 60, of Nappanee died peacefully, surrounded by her family at 4:10 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home after a courageous fight with her illness. Her faith and smile never faltered and her attitude always remained positive during this journey. She was born September 27, 1958 in Goshen to Phil and Marjorie (Mishler) Mishler. Her parents preceded her in death.



Cathy lived in the Nappanee area for most of her life. She was a 1977 graduate of NorthWood High School and graduated from Manchester College in 1981 with a degree in Music Education. On August 16, 1981, she married Chris Gillam at Union Center Church of the Brethren.



Cathy had a passion for music and impacted the lives of students at all levels, teaching music in the Columbia City, Wa-Nee, Goshen, and Concord school districts. She was a member of the Living Gospel Church in Nappanee, where she was very involved in the Worship Team, taught Children's Church, led Women's Bible Study groups, and helped with children's music programs. Her passion for music was not only carried out in her work life, but also in teaching piano and voice lessons, and sharing her beautiful voice in many performances. Cathy also was a 4-H volunteer and enjoyed knitting hats for her grandchildren. Cathy invested in people, not things, especially the relationships most important to her - her husband, children, and grandchildren. She lived her life encouraging and helping those in need.



Surviving are her husband, Chris; children, Laura (Brooks) Blosser, Kelsey (Blake) Taylor, Brittney (Zac) Lechlitner, and Chandler Gillam, all of Nappanee; grandchildren, Ava, Ezra, and Emmett Blosser, Wilson and Evelyn Taylor, Charlie and Sullivan Lechlitner, plus two more grandchildren to be born in a few months; and brothers, Rick (Deb) Mishler of Phoenix, AZ and John Mishler of Niles, MI.



Family and friends may call from 3-8 Tuesday, March 26 at Union Center Church of the Brethren. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00, Wednesday, March 27 at the church following a private burial at Union Center Cemetery. Rev. Mike Raasch, Pastor of Living Gospel Church, will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Living Gospel Church Building Fund for the Music Dept.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary