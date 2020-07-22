1/
Cattleya Newgent
2020 - 2020
Cattleya Newgent

July 14, 2020 - July 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cattleya Marie Newgent was born sleeping on July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, to Dawon “Mello” Smith and Rachelle Newgent of Mishawaka.

Cattleya leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Mello and Rachelle; her siblings, Isabella Newgent, Gabriella Newgent, and Jaymen Singleton; her grandparents, Michael and Toni Newgent of South Bend; her great-grandparents, Michael and Sharol Newgent of South Bend, Gregory and Jacqueline McKeel of Granger; her aunts and uncles, Rebecca and Adam Dunne of Mishawaka, Chad Newgent of South Bend, Ryan and Stephanie DeBaillie of South Bend, and Nick and Courtney DeBaillie of South Bend.

Cattleya has been laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Bend. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the Newgent family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, God must have needed his little angel a little closer to home. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
John Kowalski
July 22, 2020
Love leaves an imprint eternal and reaches to the depths of our souls, in life and death beyond.

much love and many hugs to
baby Cattleya’s family
