Cattleya Newgent



July 14, 2020 - July 14, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Cattleya Marie Newgent was born sleeping on July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, to Dawon “Mello” Smith and Rachelle Newgent of Mishawaka.



Cattleya leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Mello and Rachelle; her siblings, Isabella Newgent, Gabriella Newgent, and Jaymen Singleton; her grandparents, Michael and Toni Newgent of South Bend; her great-grandparents, Michael and Sharol Newgent of South Bend, Gregory and Jacqueline McKeel of Granger; her aunts and uncles, Rebecca and Adam Dunne of Mishawaka, Chad Newgent of South Bend, Ryan and Stephanie DeBaillie of South Bend, and Nick and Courtney DeBaillie of South Bend.



Cattleya has been laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Bend. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the Newgent family.





