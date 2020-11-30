1/1
Cecelia A. Lowman
1920 - 2020
Cecelia A. Lowman

Jan. 4, 1920 - Nov. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Cecelia A. Lowman, 100, of South Bend, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 in her daughter's home. She was born on January 4, 1920, in South Bend, to the late Joseph and Johanna (Schueller) Guentert and was a lifelong area resident. On April 16, 1943, as Cecelia A. Guentert, she married James Lowman, who preceded her in death on July 1, 1972. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Cudney, a son, Ray Lowman (2019), a great-granddaughter, Haylie Evans; four sisters, Finis “Rosemary” Ziolkowski, Genevieve Tiede, Adelaide Remmo, and Helen Eastwood; and six brothers, Frank, Engelbert, Roman, Joseph, Eugene and Aloysius Guentert. She is survived by her four daughters, Kathleen Szajko of South Bend, Janet (Mark) Williams of Walkerton, IN, Elizabeth “Betty” (Dean) Woodcox of South Bend, and Barbara (Robert) Evans of Osceola, IN; 12 grandchildren: Robert and Brian Cudney, Jennifer Schostak, Sara Tharp, Mary and John Szajko, Carl Woodcox, Jill Corley, James Lowman and Robert, Jeremy and Grant Evans; and by 22 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lowman worked as a Laundry Helper for the University of Notre Dame for five years and the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for ten years, before retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Sodality and the Retirees Club. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to the Hospice Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Rosary
04:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
DEC
3
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
