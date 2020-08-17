1/1
Cecilia M. Kruger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia M. Kruger

June 6, 1947 - August 14, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Cecilia Mary Kruger, 73, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 14, 2020. Cecilia was born June 6, 1947 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Frank and Ann Glazauskis. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1965. After graduating high school, Cecilia attended Southwestern Michigan College. On October 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to Adolph Kruger.

Cecilia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Adolph; two sons, Mark Kruger and Andrew (Jacki) Kruger; two granddaughters, Emerson and Kai Kruger; and one sister, Charlotte File-Miller (Ronald). Cecilia was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower gardens. She was a member of the Wobigon Garden Club for many years.

Cecilia's first priority was her family; she was so proud of her family, especially her two sons.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Southwest Michigan, www.hospiceswmi.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved