Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church
54191 N. Ironwood
South Bend, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church
54191 N. Ironwood
South Bend, IN
Ceilia Ann Warapius


1934 - 2019
Ceilia Ann Warapius Obituary
Ceilia Ann Warapius

May 22, 1934 - Oct. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ceilia Warapius, 85, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Survivors include children, Mary (Eric) Krause and Mike (Dallas) Popovich; grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, Rachel, Kim, Ken, and Crystal; and great-grandchild, Quinn. Ceilia was preceded by her husband, Edward P. Warapius, Sr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood, South Bend, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Full obituary and online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
