Ceilia Ann Warapius
May 22, 1934 - Oct. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ceilia Warapius, 85, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Survivors include children, Mary (Eric) Krause and Mike (Dallas) Popovich; grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, Rachel, Kim, Ken, and Crystal; and great-grandchild, Quinn. Ceilia was preceded by her husband, Edward P. Warapius, Sr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood, South Bend, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Full obituary and online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019