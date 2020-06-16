Celeste Andreanette Phillips
Jan. 5, 1973 - June 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Celeste “Scooby” Andreanette Phillips, 47, of Field Gate Dr. East, South Bend, IN, departed this life on June 10, 2020.
She was born on January 5, 1973 to Frances Mae Patterson & Calvin Jackson, both of whom preceded her in death.
Celeste gave her life to Christ at an early age and was an avid member of her church and in her community. She fell in love with children instantly and decided that teaching was her true calling. After running a daycare in her home for several years, she decided to attend IUSB and graduated with high honors in 2016 with a degree in teaching. She had been an employee of SBCSC since 2006 until her untimely death.
Celeste met the love of her life, John Phillips, Jr., in 1996 and they were united in holy matrimony in 1998. Celeste loved bringing her friends and family together, reading, cooking and most of all, making lesson plans for her students, whom she loved dearly.
Celeste leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, John Phillips, Jr., along with their two beautiful daughters, Jenosha Phillips and Tyana Phillips; four grandchildren; three sisters, Collette Patterson of South Bend, Chandra Guiden of Surprise, AZ, and Charlotte (William) Ruth of Lakeland, AR; two brothers, Michael (RoseAnne) Patterson of St. Louis, MO and Micah (Leslie) Jackson of Canton, MI; special mother, Ann Jackson of Arkansas; special aunt, Auntie Paula P. of South Bend; along with aunts, uncles, cousins/sisters, nieces, nephews, and greats whom she loved dearly. Special friends, Montrel George, Annie Cotton, Latonya Crawford, and Eshai Patton will also cherish her memory.
Scooby always had a smile on her face and a kind word. If you had a nickname, you knew you were part of her “squad”.
Celeste was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Vergia Patterson; and paternal grandparents, Flora Colean and Adolph (Pie) Jackson.
“We will always be the Charmed Ones”
Cuda, Scooby, Shonny
Services for Mrs. Celeste Phillips will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Horizons Outreach Ministries, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Friends may call on the family for visitation on Thursday, June 18 from 4-6PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628, as well as for an hour prior to services on Friday at the church . Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.