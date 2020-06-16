Celeste Andreanette Phillips
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celeste Andreanette Phillips

Jan. 5, 1973 - June 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Celeste “Scooby” Andreanette Phillips, 47, of Field Gate Dr. East, South Bend, IN, departed this life on June 10, 2020.

She was born on January 5, 1973 to Frances Mae Patterson & Calvin Jackson, both of whom preceded her in death.

Celeste gave her life to Christ at an early age and was an avid member of her church and in her community. She fell in love with children instantly and decided that teaching was her true calling. After running a daycare in her home for several years, she decided to attend IUSB and graduated with high honors in 2016 with a degree in teaching. She had been an employee of SBCSC since 2006 until her untimely death.

Celeste met the love of her life, John Phillips, Jr., in 1996 and they were united in holy matrimony in 1998. Celeste loved bringing her friends and family together, reading, cooking and most of all, making lesson plans for her students, whom she loved dearly.

Celeste leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, John Phillips, Jr., along with their two beautiful daughters, Jenosha Phillips and Tyana Phillips; four grandchildren; three sisters, Collette Patterson of South Bend, Chandra Guiden of Surprise, AZ, and Charlotte (William) Ruth of Lakeland, AR; two brothers, Michael (RoseAnne) Patterson of St. Louis, MO and Micah (Leslie) Jackson of Canton, MI; special mother, Ann Jackson of Arkansas; special aunt, Auntie Paula P. of South Bend; along with aunts, uncles, cousins/sisters, nieces, nephews, and greats whom she loved dearly. Special friends, Montrel George, Annie Cotton, Latonya Crawford, and Eshai Patton will also cherish her memory.

Scooby always had a smile on her face and a kind word. If you had a nickname, you knew you were part of her “squad”.

Celeste was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Vergia Patterson; and paternal grandparents, Flora Colean and Adolph (Pie) Jackson.

“We will always be the Charmed Ones”

Cuda, Scooby, Shonny

Services for Mrs. Celeste Phillips will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Horizons Outreach Ministries, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Friends may call on the family for visitation on Thursday, June 18 from 4-6PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628, as well as for an hour prior to services on Friday at the church . Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
New Horizons Outreach Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Prayers of strength during this difficult time to the family. Oh Celeste, for the few years I did know you, the first time talking with you, felt like I've know you a life time. Thank you, for showing love, kindness and always a beautiful smile to come with you, I'll miss our talks while sitting at the hair shop rest well and watch over us like u did so well.
Michelle
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved