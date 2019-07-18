Chad Michael Eakins



May 22, 1981 - July 16, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Chad was born on May 22, 1981 in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was adopted by Pamela (Eakins) Wilson and Charles Eakins and from the moment they saw him, they knew he was theirs. Chad needed immediate medical care due to heart complications, among many additional critical care needs throughout his life, spending his first year of life mostly at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. Before the age of 3, he had had 1 open heart surgery and 1 closed heart surgery. He developed to need occupational and physical therapy for his first 13 years of his life. At the age of 14, he underwent another critical surgery to correct his severe scoliosis, which resulted in complications that caused him to pass on July 16, 2019.



Chad is survived by his mother, Pamela Wilson; his father, Charles Eakins (Sherrie Eakins); his stepfather, Thomas Wilson; his sister, Heidi (Eakins) Meier; his brother-in-law, Jon Michael Meier; his two nephews, Dashiel and Oliver; and his godparents and aunt and uncle, Debbie and Larry Fritz. While Chad lived a very simple life, he spent most of his time learning and reading about any aircraft ever created. He enjoyed air shows and museums, large volumes of details on fighter jets and bombers and especially loved aircraft from WWII. His favorite plane was the F104. Chad also loved creating his own films with recordings of sounds from aircrafts and planes flying above. He even titled one film “12 hours of NONSTOP Action.” Chad was an avid foodie, baking mostly with chocolate. He loved brownies and could tell you the best place in town to get a chocolate shake (but hold the whipped cream). He loved going to the movies, listening to music, and would watch the Notre Dame football games with his dad on television. Once he was asked, if he could do anything what would he do, to which he replied, “Produce movies and be a fighter pilot.”



While Chad's time on this earth was shorter than most, he was deeply loved by all of those who knew him. He could make you laugh with his jokes or driving golf carts at the highest speed. His devoted parents, Pamela and Charlie worked endlessly to find all the resources and joys for him to have a peaceful life. Chad's best friend was his stepdad, Thomas Wilson who helped give him his love of cooking and experimenting with food, and classic TV shows. Chad showed the world that odds can be beaten, that hope is not lost, that with strength from others, especially two parents who commit their life to you, life is worth living every day.



Fly free, little buddy. Twist and turn and laugh endlessly in that amazing fighter plane you created in the heavens. For every time a plane flies above, I know you are taking flight, pain free and enjoying every moment of your long awaited freedom. - your favorite and only sister, Heidi.



“I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have Peace. In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33



Visitation is on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riley Children's Hospital in Chad's name, https://www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give or to Center for Hospice Care.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019