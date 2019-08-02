|
Chad Ryan Bell
Nov. 12, 1978 - July 29, 2019
KOKOMO, IN - Chad Ryan Bell, 40, of Kokomo, found his peace on July 29, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana on November 12, 1978 to Tammy Bell and Gary McKay. On November 12, 2013, he married Abby (Kauffman), who survives. He leaves behind three beautiful children: Logan, Makayla, and Gauge Bell.
Chad lived in South Bend with his mother, Tammy Bell, from 1989 to 1993. He attended Darden Elementary School in South Bend, and LaSalle Elementary School and John J. Young in Mishawaka.
Funeral Service will be held at Noon, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor Jeff Russell. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Chad's memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Messages of condolence may be left on line at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019