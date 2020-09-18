1/1
Chandra Guiden
1975 - 2020
Chandra Guiden

Oct. 1, 1975 - Sept. 7, 2020

SURPRISE, AZ - Mrs. Chandra “Shonny” Y. Guiden, 44, of W. Central St. in Surprise, Arizona departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1975 to Frances Mae Patterson and Michael Tyce, both of whom preceded her in death.

Chandra was very loving, outspoken, determined, intelligent, beautiful from the inside and out, and a woman of God. She graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in 1993, from Michiana College in 1997, and received her Associate's Degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She was a valued employee of CVS Pharmaceuticals from 2017 until her untimely death.

Chandra met her husband, DeShawn Guiden in 2001, and they were married in 2006. Chandra was very much a take-the-lead type of person, an excellent organizer, and one you could go to for advice. She loved bringing her friends and family together, holidays, traveling, cooking, and just being the best wife, mother, grandmother, auntie, and friend that she could be.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, DeShawn Guiden; with their loving children: Daiquan (Alyssa) Pates, DeMarquis Rice, Dreichon Pates, Chanteri Snelling, Chayanna Guiden, Chiyah Guiden, and stepdaughter, Lesha Henry; six grandchildren; one brother, Michael Patterson of St. Louis, Missouri; five sisters: Collette Patterson of South Bend, Indiana, Celeste (Deceased) Phillips of South Bend, Indiana, Tasha Tyce of South Bend, Indiana, Michelle Coleman of St. Louis, Missouri, and Michelle Tyce of Indianapolis, Indiana; two special aunties, Paula Patterson and Karla Riley, both of South Bend, Indiana; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who truly cared for her; a special cousin (sister) Cinnamin Witherspoon; and a special friend (sister), Melissa Fennessee.

Chandra was preceded in death by her sister, Celeste (John) Phillips; and her stepfather who loved her dearly, Erskine Allen.

“We will always be the Charmed Ones”

Cuda, Scooby, Shonny

Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral TODAY, Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
12:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
