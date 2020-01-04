|
|
Charice Lynae Powell
Aug. 18, 2016 - Dec. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Charice Lynae Powell, born August 18, 2016 in South Bend, IN to Jeffrey Powell and Latisa Bennett was taken into the arms of Jesus Christ Thursday, December 30, 2019 at Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, IN.
Charice attended pre-school at Studebaker School. Her passions were reading and having people read to her. She loved music, especially directing the choir, shaking the bells, the toy ring, and she loved people. She was a member of Faith temple COGIC in Buchanan, MI.
Charice was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Pastor Morris “Bear” & Shepherdess Henrietta Love; and paternal grandfather, Tommy Powell, Jr.
Charice leaves to cherish her loving memory, her father, Jeffrey Powell and mother, Latisa Shiron Love Bennett; three sisters, Amber, Janell, and Shanell Bennett; aunts, Crystal Love, Novella Love, Wendy (Chad) Patterson, LeAnn Love, and Jessie Butts; uncles, Morris (Natonya) Love and Ernest Powell, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at Greater Holy Temple COGIC, 710 Napoleon St., South Bend, IN, at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020