Charlene Penister Obituary
Charlene Penister

March 7, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charlene Penister, age 69, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 7, 1950 to the late Charlie and Rosetta (Jones) Anderson. Charlene worked for South Bend Community Schools as a School Bus Driver. She enjoyed going to the casino, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. Charlene is survived by her children, Donald Bell and Cory Penister both of South Bend, IN; a special daughter, Tanya Penister of South Bend, IN; 2 grandchildren, Kayla & John Penister both of South Bend, IN; brothers, Charles Anderson and Steve (Frida) Anderson both of South Bend, IN; sister, Barbara Medina of South Bend, IN; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Lee Arthur, Henry, and James Anderson. Charlene's wishes were to have no public services. To share a remembrance of Charlene or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
