Charles A. Kilburn
Oct. 26, 1930 - July 23, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Charles was born October 26, 1930 to the late Miley and Cecil (Kelly) Kilburn in Lutts, Tennessee. On September 16, 1950 he married L. Devora White and they relocated to South Bend. Charles worked for 25 years as a truck driver for Parkway Asphalt and Asphalt Engineers. Changing careers, he went into the construction business. He built new homes and refurbished houses as Charlie's Home Repair and Painting for the next 30 years, from which he retired.
A man of faith, he found pleasure in serving. He taught Sunday School for 35 years, served as Deacon for 30 years, and constructed many, many projects for his church. With his skills and knowledge, he could build or fix anything. He was a member of the Cedar Road Missionary Church. Charles enjoyed gardening, watching all things grow, and then sharing his bounty with family and friends. His favorite thing to serve was ice cream cones to the great-grandkids. Going to Grandpa Charlie's was a special treat.
Space is limited to tell who Charles was. To put it simply, he was a good man. He loved his Lord and was a faithful servant. He was honest, kind, and hardworking.
His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and attending all their activities when health permitted. He is survived by one daughter, Linda (Jeff) Fizer; two grandsons, Todd (Sara) and Drew (Laura) Fizer; seven great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Quinn, Brayden, Brock, Kamryn, Madelyn, and Charlotte Fizer; two brothers, Miley Jr. and Leon Kilburn of Savannah, TN; and three sisters, Emma L. Beeler of Toledo, OH, Norma R. Irvin of South Bend, and Joyce S. Childers of Lexington, AL.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Devora; and three brothers, Willie Paul of Florence, AL, Clemon K., and Tom J. Kilburn of Savannah, TN.
Charlie's family grieves his loss, cherish fond memories, and confidently rest in God's promise of resurrection. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 at 1:30 PM. Friends and family will be received from 12 Noon until the service begins. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019