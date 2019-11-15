|
|
Charles A. Nietch
March 21, 1939 - Nov. 12, 2019
NILES, MI - Charles Albert Nietch, age 80 years, of Niles, Michigan, husband, father, grandfather, business manager, and loyal Cubs fan died peacefully at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with family gathered around at Spectrum Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan following an unexpected and brief illness. His family has chosen to restore and extend the lives of others through the Gift of Life Michigan.
He was born on March 21, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to George Howard and Mabel Elizabeth (DeRose) Nietch. He was graduated from South Bend Riley High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in business from the former Ball State Teachers College (now University) in Muncie, Indiana. He was employed in the management offices of Clark Credit Corporation for twenty-eight years. He later owned and operated Chuck Nietch Construction, specializing in homebuilding and remodeling, including construction of the Garden Gate building in Buchanan to house the floral business owned by his wife.
Chuck was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles. He enjoyed watching sports on television - any sport at any time - and was a great fan of Chicago Cubs baseball, for which his grandfather had played on a minor league farm team. He also enjoyed preparing meals at home, proudly taking the title of “chief cook and bottle washer” in recent years, and was well-known for his perfect prime rib roast at Christmas dinner. Greater than all of these interests was his support for his grandchildren, and his attendance at their events.
On January 26, 1963 in Muncie he married the former Ronda S. Nussbaum with whom he celebrated the remarkable fifty-sixth anniversary of their wedding. They were sadly preceded in death by a son, David Nietch on March 28, 2005; and by Chuck's parents, Howard and Mabel Nietch.
Surviving family includes his wife, Ronda Nietch and their children, Annamarie (& Mike) Waterman of Marcellus, Michigan and Jennifer (& Scott) Betzner of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Kristina (& Philip) Hedges, Riley Waterman, Spencer Waterman, and Tiffani Betzner; Chuck's sister, Patricia Moore of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Chuck Nietch will celebrate his life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles led by family friend, Mr. Henry Mascotte, with visitation beginning at Noon.
Contributions in memory of Chuck may be made to the Midge Tyler Tree of Love, c/o Lakeland Auxiliary Pawating, 31 North Saint Joseph Avenue, Niles, Michigan 49120; or to The LGBTQ Center, 1522 East Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615, https://www.thelgbtqcenter.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Chuck's passions - whether crunching numbers, building, cooking, rooting for the Cubs, and especially caring for the grandchildren always made life better for others.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019