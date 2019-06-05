Charles ‘Chuck'



Abraham



March 23, 1936 - May 28, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles ‘Chuck' Abraham, 83 years old, of Rocky Mount, NC, formerly of Mishawaka and South Bend, passed to his rest May 28, 2019 in Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount after a brief illness. He was born March 23, 1936 in Mishawaka, the son of Mike and Esther Abraham. Chuck was a kind, gentle, humble and loving man. He loved to stay busy and helped everyone who needed assistance. He never met a stranger. He loved sports of any kind, but had a special place in his heart for Notre Dame football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his church family.



On December 8, 1978, Chuck married Nita (Stafford) Davis, who passed Aug. 23, 2002. In 2004, Chuck moved to Rocky Mount to be closer to his three daughters from a previous marriage, to be with them and their families. Surviving are his children, Kim (John) Reams, Charlene (Dennis) Womble, and Robin (Bill) Ezzell all of Rocky Mount, and a stepdaughter, Kathy (D.J.) West of Niles. There are 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family who have preceded Chuck in passing are his parents, his beloved wife Nita, his siblings, daughter Tammy, and stepson, Mike.



Chuck retired from ILC, a division of Patrick Industries after many years of dedicated service.



Chuck will be inurned with his beloved wife Nita in Riverview Cemetery, South Bend at a private ceremony with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "Rest in Peace, Chuckles".