Charles Anderson Jr.
1951 - 2020
Charles Anderson, Jr.

Nov. 28, 1951 - July 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Anderson, Jr., 68, of South Bend and formerly of Chicago, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in South Bend. Charles was born in Chicago on November 28, 1951, the son of (the late) Charles Anderson, Sr. and Rosetta (Jones) Williams. He was a Veteran who served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Charles retired as a machine operator for Chicago Allis Manufacturing Co. and was a Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Bulls fan. He enjoyed family outings and watching movies, especially westerns and those involving karate & boxing. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Jones, Henry Jones, James Anderson and Lee Arthur Anderson, and a sister, Charlene Penister. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tyondra “TT” Douglas of Wichita, KS, Latosha Page, Jacquette Desmond Page, and Charles Anderson III, all of Chicago; his sister, Barbara Medina of South Bend; brother, Steve Anderson of South Bend, and a host of grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Charles is also survived by Roxanne Anderson of Chicago, whom he married on June 22, 1986. Graveside Services with Military Honors are scheduled for 2:00pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Tuesday in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. To share a remembrance of Charles or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
JUL
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
