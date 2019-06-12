Charles B. Kring



May 29, 1938 - June 9, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Charles B. Kring, 81, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor, New Carlisle. He was born on May 29, 1938 in Lapaz, Indiana to the late Fred and Helen (Miller) Kring. On September 15, 1962 in Lydick United Methodist Church, he married Marilyn J. Robinson, who survives. Charles is also survived by two daughters, Julie (John) Olney of New Carlisle, Indiana and Joni (Scott) Citron of New Carlisle, Indiana; four grandchildren, Josh (Shannon) Olney, Jenee (Jake) Pallas, Ryan and Connor Citron; three great-grandchildren, Emmy and Addy Pallas, and Genevieve Olney; one sister, Mazie Laurey of South Bend, Indiana; and one brother-in-law, Duane (Shirley) Robinson of New Carlisle, Indiana. Charles was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Redman and five brothers Fred, Wayne, Bob, Jim, and Mike Kring. Charles was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was an all around natural athlete. He had four holes in one playing golf during his life. He was an avid Notre Dame fan. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Charles' honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary