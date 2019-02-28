Charles B. Leonard, Sr.



Dec. 7, 1934 - Feb. 22, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Charles B. Leonard, Sr., known best to his loved ones as COACH, a longtime resident of Cassopolis, MI, passed away at the age of 84 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI surrounded by his loved ones on February 22, 2019. Coach was born on December 7, 1934 in Chicago, IL and spent his summers at Diamond Lake. He attended Morgan Park Academy in Chicago and went on to Beloit College, graduating with a degree in Accounting. He got his nickname Coach from his 15+ years of coaching Catholic grammar school basketball at St. Bernadette in Evergreen Park, IL, where he also assisted in football. In July of 1957 he married the love of his life, Beverly Hisert, also from Chicago, and welcomed three children into their marriage, Barbara Mares (Louis), Buddy (Joan), and Bobby (Rose). Coach was a member of Local One Ironworkers of Chicago and worked in the Iron business for 40 years, until he retired in 1996 and took up residence full time at Diamond Lake.



Over the decades Coach developed a strong passion for sailing. He was a member of the Diamond Lake Yacht Club for over 65 years and chaired several committees during his membership, serving as 1st Commodore of Junior Yacht Club in 1951 and several times as Vice Commodore and Commodore of DLYC. He sailed and won many races and Regattas on Snipes and MC's along the way. In 1987 he served as the Chairman of the National MC Regatta.



Coach's three children blessed him with 11 grandchildren: Becky, Candice, Dustin, Bailey, Bobby, Dylan, Shelby, Jordan, Charley, Dominic, and Drake; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ella, Daxton, Leo, and Enzly. Not to mention, a lot of love and devotion from many dogs and cats. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on Diamond Lake and most recently his winters in sunny Sarasota, FL. Coach never lost his passion for sports, boating, joke-telling, and a little gambling. Coach's life will be honored by the family in a celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, MI 49127. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary