Charles
“Chuck” Bakeman
Nov. 19, 1930 - Nov. 27, 2020
NILES, MI - Charles “Chuck” Bakeman, 90, of Niles, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1930, in Pokagon Township, Michigan, to the late Karl R. and Rose Emma (Krohne) Bakeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Thelma; sons, James, and Dondi; and siblings, Ronald Bakeman, Ted Bakeman, Janice Behnke, Robert Bakeman, and Richard Bakeman. Chuck is survived by his special lady friend, Joanne Huling; brothers, Sonny (Leslee) Bakeman of Dowagiac, Gerald (Sandy) Bakeman of Dowagiac, and Evelyn Williams of Dowagiac; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local Masonic Lodge, specifically to the Shriners Children's Hospital
. A time of public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 virus, The State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow guidelines: social distancing, mandatory mask, and sanitizing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.