|
|
Charles Beaty Jr.
July 13, 1952 - August 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles (Chuck) Beaty Jr. passed away in Champions Gate, FL. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Geneva & Charles W. Beaty, he is survived by wife, Sheila Beaty; children, Babette (Chris) Allen, Anita Murray, Monica Lewis, Christina Phillips, Chaz (Jay) Johnson, & Charles Beaty III, 10 grandchildren and 5 sisters. Homegoing Celebration Sat., Aug. 31, 2019, Abundant Faith Family Ministry, 833 S. 30th St., South Bend, IN 46615: Service 10am-12pm; Repast 12:30pm-2pm. Arrangements by Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019