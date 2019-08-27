Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Faith Family Ministry
833 S. 30th St.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Abundant Faith Family Ministry
833 S. 30th St
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles (Chuck) Beaty Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles (Chuck) Beaty Jr. Obituary
Charles Beaty Jr.

July 13, 1952 - August 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles (Chuck) Beaty Jr. passed away in Champions Gate, FL. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Geneva & Charles W. Beaty, he is survived by wife, Sheila Beaty; children, Babette (Chris) Allen, Anita Murray, Monica Lewis, Christina Phillips, Chaz (Jay) Johnson, & Charles Beaty III, 10 grandchildren and 5 sisters. Homegoing Celebration Sat., Aug. 31, 2019, Abundant Faith Family Ministry, 833 S. 30th St., South Bend, IN 46615: Service 10am-12pm; Repast 12:30pm-2pm. Arrangements by Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now