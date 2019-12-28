Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Charles Bracey

June 06, 1944 - Dec. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Bracey, 70, of Ewing Avenue, South Bend, IN., died December 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Charles was born in Hammond, IN, to Leslie Earl and Inez (O'Bannon) Bracey who both preceded him in death along with a brother; Leslie E. Bracey, Jr., sisters; Clara Watkins, Inez Bracey and Lavern Jenkins.

Charles worked as a laborer for Allied Steel. His passions were bingo, playing cards and watching sports.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters; Sandra Bracey of Indianapolis, IN, and Geralyn Bracey of South Bend, IN, three sons; Jerry (Tina) Bracey of Conyers, GA, Charles Hughes of Lawrenceville, GA, and Terence Spencer of Hammond, IN, 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters; Maggie Fultz of Hammond, IN, and Barbara Stokes of Detroit, MI, two brothers; Lonzie Bracey of South Bend, IN, and Keith (Iris) Bracey of Austell, GA, his life long friend; William Hill of Indianapolis, IN, along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m., to noon.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
