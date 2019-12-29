|
Charles Bracey
June 6, 1949 - Dec. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Bracey, 70, of Ewing Avenue, South Bend, IN, died December 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Charles was born in Hammond, IN, to Leslie Earl and Inez (O'Bannon) Bracey on June 6, 1949, both of whom preceded him in death along with a brother, Leslie E. Bracey, Jr.; and sisters, Clara Watkins, Inez Bracey, and Lavern Jenkins.
Charles worked as a laborer for Allied Steel. His passions were bingo, playing cards, and watching sports.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Sandra Bracey of Indianapolis, IN and Geralyn Bracey of South Bend, IN; three sons, Jerry (Tina) Bracey of Conyers, GA, Charles Hughes of Lawrenceville, GA, and Terence Spencer of Hammond, IN; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maggie Fultz of Hammond, IN and Barbara Stokes of Detroit, MI; two brothers, Lonzie Bracey of South Bend, IN and Keith (Iris) Bracey of Austell, GA; and his life-long friend, William Hill of Indianapolis, IN, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary, with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019