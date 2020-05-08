Chuck and I served in the Army together in the late 80's, we were both stationed at Fort Bliss, Tx ( different units, but he was just across the fence from my unit) , we went to Germany for a training exercise together and survived many harrowing events ! I moved to Somerset in 2004 and we ran into each other at a local store and reminisced about "the good ol days", you never really seem to have enough time to do everything you want to do! Very sorry for your loss and Chuck will be missed !

Joseph Bates

Military