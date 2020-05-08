Charles Crone
Dec. 3, 1963 - May 3, 2020
SOMERSET, KY - Charles “Chuck” Crone, age 56, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence.
Charles was born on December 3, 1963 in Alexandria, LA, to Herbert Leon Crone and the late Patsy Lee Weaver Crone. He was a medically retired Sergeant in the United States Army, 2nd Infantry Division, and was proud of his Military experience. Charles was a former member of the American Legion Color Guard and attended Mill Springs Fellowship Church when his health permitted. He enjoyed reminiscing about history and the military. Charles also enjoyed doing arts and crafts and building things with his kids and grandbabies. He also liked playing video games.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Jean Grammer Crone, whom he married in Somerset on July 18, 2006; his father, Herbert Leon Crone of South Bend, IN; a daughter, Christina Mowad of Pennsylvania; six sons, Michael Crone of Germany, Charles Ray Crone, Jr. of Germany, Christopher Paul Crone of Germany, Chris (and Jamie) Cain of Somerset, KY, Jeremy (and Jodona) Cain of Somerset, KY, and Stephen (and Christina) Cain of Somerset, KY; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; three brothers, Jerry (and Trina) Crone of Elkhart, IN, Mike Crone of South Bend, IN, and Terry Joe Crone of Reno, NV; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, his Boston Terrier, Roxy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Lee Crone, and one sister.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. A private burial will be held for the immediate family at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
If you are unable to attend, please feel free to log onto our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com where you may sign the online guestbook or send a condolence to the family.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Crone.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2020.