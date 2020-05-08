Charles Crone
1963 - 2020
Charles Crone

Dec. 3, 1963 - May 3, 2020

SOMERSET, KY - Charles “Chuck” Crone, age 56, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence.

Charles was born on December 3, 1963 in Alexandria, LA, to Herbert Leon Crone and the late Patsy Lee Weaver Crone. He was a medically retired Sergeant in the United States Army, 2nd Infantry Division, and was proud of his Military experience. Charles was a former member of the American Legion Color Guard and attended Mill Springs Fellowship Church when his health permitted. He enjoyed reminiscing about history and the military. Charles also enjoyed doing arts and crafts and building things with his kids and grandbabies. He also liked playing video games.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Jean Grammer Crone, whom he married in Somerset on July 18, 2006; his father, Herbert Leon Crone of South Bend, IN; a daughter, Christina Mowad of Pennsylvania; six sons, Michael Crone of Germany, Charles Ray Crone, Jr. of Germany, Christopher Paul Crone of Germany, Chris (and Jamie) Cain of Somerset, KY, Jeremy (and Jodona) Cain of Somerset, KY, and Stephen (and Christina) Cain of Somerset, KY; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; three brothers, Jerry (and Trina) Crone of Elkhart, IN, Mike Crone of South Bend, IN, and Terry Joe Crone of Reno, NV; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, his Boston Terrier, Roxy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Lee Crone, and one sister.

A private service will be held for the immediate family at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. A private burial will be held for the immediate family at Mill Springs National Cemetery.

If you are unable to attend, please feel free to log onto our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com where you may sign the online guestbook or send a condolence to the family.

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Crone.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Burial
Mill Springs National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - Somerset
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Charles was in my 4th grade Sunday School class at Gloria Dei. I will always remember him because he was so very intelligent, helpful, cooperative, and an eager student in class. Patty and her family moved away shortly after that, so I didn't have the privilege of knowing him as a teen or a young man. However, I am sure he led a useful, focused life. My greatest sympathy goes out to his father, wife, children, and grandchildren. What a tragedy his early death was for all of you.
Darlene Scherer
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pam Weaver Hansen
Family
May 7, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy. We are never ready to part with loved ones, and although faith is of the greatest comfort, understanding is hard to come by. May God's love give you strength and comfort.
Bob and Charlotte Hicks
Family
May 6, 2020
My condolences for your loss
Cyndi Pendergrass
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Its been a long road for Chuck. May he now take his last salute and rest in peace. Michele and I have you and your family in our prayers.
Gary and Michele Crone
Family
May 6, 2020
Chuck and I served in the Army together in the late 80's, we were both stationed at Fort Bliss, Tx ( different units, but he was just across the fence from my unit) , we went to Germany for a training exercise together and survived many harrowing events ! I moved to Somerset in 2004 and we ran into each other at a local store and reminisced about "the good ol days", you never really seem to have enough time to do everything you want to do! Very sorry for your loss and Chuck will be missed !
Joseph Bates
Military
May 6, 2020
May God bless you all at this time. We at the American Legion will miss him. so sorry for your loss.
Roy Messenger Adj
Friend
May 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about the death of one of our former American Legion Post#38 Honor Guard members. Chuck was one of our valued members and he will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his family.
Dean Collins
Friend
May 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Chuck was a valued member of the American Legion Post#38 Honor Guard and he will be greatly missed. His family is in our prayers.
Dean Collins
Friend
May 6, 2020
Jeannie and family, I am so sorry to hear about Chuck. I really enjoyed working with him in Lawn and Garden at Walmart.
Judy Cantrell
Coworker
May 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Chucks passing. Our deepest condolences at this time. Our prayers are with you. James and Christa
Christa VanHook
May 5, 2020
Rest easy Chuck
Todd Harville
Family
May 5, 2020
Jeannie, I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Joseph and I love you and his uncle Chuck so much.
Margaret Comer
Friend
May 5, 2020
Blessings to all the family as they grieve the loss of Chuck. So sorry for your loss.
Sandy Jackson
Family
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald Weaver
Family
